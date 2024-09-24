Nishtar Hall Reopens After Renovation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums Zahid Chanzeb has said that Nishtar Hall has been reopened after extensive renovation and refurbishment of Rs117 million.
Addressing a ceremony in connection with World Tourism Day, he said that historic cultural venue would now serve as a hub for artistic and cultural events in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The ceremony which was part of the Tourism Excellence Awards on World Tourism Day was also attended by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur as Chief Guest.
CM aide said that the revenue generated from Nishtar Hall would be used for welfare of senior artistes, particularly those above the age of 60 years adding that these funds would primarily be allocated for their medical treatment and wellbeing.
Zahid Chanzeb also announced that artistes would receive a 50 percent concession in rental fees for using Nishtar Hall.
