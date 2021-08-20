UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Adds 115 Beds For Corona Patients

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Nishtar Hospital adds 115 beds for corona patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of dedicated beds for corona patients raised from 200 to 315 at Nishtar Hospital in wake of current situation of COVID-19.

Nishtar Hospital Focal Person for coronovirus Dr Irfan Arshad Friday said that beds of isolation wards had been raised from 128 to 224 while number of ICU beds had also been raised from 72 to 91.

He informed that 19 ICU beds have been added in this connection the number of beds had gone to 91 from 72 now.

A special meeting of Corona Management Committee was convened today on the directions of NMU VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, he said and added that NMC Principal Dr Iftikhar Hussain chaired the meeting which was attended by HoDs of ICU, Chest, Medicine departments besides administrative officers.

Dr Ahmed said that Nishtar was ready to serve patients as it had been during last three waves of global pandemic, the focal person concluded.

