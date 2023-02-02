Nishtar Hospital admin conducts operation against illegal parking stand

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Nishtar Hospital administration on Thursday conducted an operation against illegal ambulance parking stand adjacent to health facility's boundary wall in view of security situation.

Following the orders of Nishtar Hospital MS, Dr Amjad Rao, Chief Security Officer Sabahat Sher Khan along with his team conducted a clearance operation along with boundary wall and removed illegal parking stand and other encroachment.

The action was initiated keeping in view security situation after Terrorist attacks in Peshawar and Mianwali.