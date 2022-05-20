UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Allocates 32 Beds For Gastro Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed ordered to allocate 32 beds for gastro patients in Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward of Nishtar Hospital.

The decision has been taken at war footings keeping in view growing number of gastro patients.

Additional doctors and staff nurses have been deputed at the ward for this purpose.

Separately, four beds each at kids emergency wards and ward no 19 and 20 in this connection.

The VC appealed public to pour into health facility in case of gastro symptoms.

More Stories From Pakistan

