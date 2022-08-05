UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Awaiting Regular MS For Last Over One Year

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Nishtar Hospital awaiting regular MS for last over one year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Nishtar Hospital, South Punjab biggest health facility, has been running without a regular Medical Superintendent (MS) for over one year creating troubles for its smooth functioning.

An official source told APP on Friday that after transfer of Dr Shahid Bokhari in 2021, three medical superintendents had been looking after its affairs either on acting charge basis or with additional charge so far.

The source informed that the post of MS was of BPS-20 while two MS of grade-18 were given charge to run its day-to-day matters which resulted in several administrative and financial issues including shortage of medicines and reshuffling of doctors on various positions within the hospital.

"It seems that health authorities are least interested in appointing a regular MS," the source deplored.

Dr Amir Qayyum Khan serving in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) was made MS hardly for two weeks while former Director Accidents & Emergency (A&E) ward got the charge twice for three months each term, the source said and added that he was replaced by Dr Nabeel Saleem who also appointed for a couple of months.

The situation compounded the problems for staffers, patients and their attended alike, the source stated.

AMS of grade-20 and a number of other doctors of the same grade were also working in Nishtar Hospital, but two MS of grade-18 served whereas the post was of grade-20, the source noted.

Dr Amjad Khan Chandio was deputed third time as MS on acting charge basis in this week, the source concluded.

Attempts were made to contact spokesperson for health department, Maqbool Malick, but he was not available to comment.

