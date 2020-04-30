Nishtar Hospital dedicates 10 beds for COVID-19 suspected kids

Nishtar Hospital administration Thursday dedicated ten beds for coronavirus (COVID-19) suspected kids in ward number 28 to treat them separately

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Nishtar Hospital administration Thursday dedicated ten beds for coronavirus (COVID-19) suspected kids in ward number 28 to treat them separately.

The focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad told APP on Thursday that kids with suspicion of the viral disease would be admitted in the dedicated portion of the ward. In case kids were tested negative for the virus, they would be shifted to Paeds ward, he added.

Regarding improvement in facilities being extended at the health facility, he said Corona Suspect Emergency had been made functional within five days on the directions of NMU VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha.

The emergency consisted of old emergency block and outpatient department which would act as filter clinic also for COVID-19 patients, Dr Irfan said adding under new standard operating procedures (SOPs), all patients would enter from gate number two of the hospital for the check up in the emergency.

He said after examination, if they were not found corona symptoms, they would be referred to accident and emergency (A&E) ward which was the main emergency of the hospital.

In case of coronavirus suspected cases, they would be treated in the new emergency, equipped with all required facilities including operation theatre, ultrasond and X ray rooms, oxygen and beds etcetera, he added.

Ward number 12 had already been dedicated for confirmed coronavirus patients, he maintained.