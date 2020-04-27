Nishtar Hospital establishes Isolation block for coronavirus patients

An eighty-eight bedded isolation block consisting of five wards has been set up at Nishtar Hospital to fight COVID-19, said focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) An eighty-eight bedded isolation block consisting of five wards has been set up at Nishtar Hospital to fight COVID-19, said focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad.

Talking to APP on Monday, he informed that an isolation ward has turned into a complete block now to facilitate the viral disease patients.

The block consisted of ward 22, 26,27,28 and 29, he said adding that a separate labour room, operation theatre and ultrasound room has been made functional in ward 26.

Another five rooms of the ward have been allocated for surgical issue of the patients, Dr Irfan stated.

For serious patients of coronavirus, ward no 27 has been fixed along with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) consisting of five rooms and as many ventilators, the focal person said adding that it was a separate ICU other than hospital ICU already working in ward no 8.

Dr Irfan informed that A High Dependency Unit (HDU) of five rooms was also part of ward 27 whereas ten rooms have been allocated for critical patients of the virus.

Ward no 22, 28 and 29 has been reserved for mild corona patients, he said and added that soon a separate Emergency block for COVID-19 patients would start functioning, he concluded.