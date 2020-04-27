UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nishtar Hospital Establishes Isolation Block For Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 02:21 PM

Nishtar Hospital establishes Isolation block for coronavirus patients

An eighty-eight bedded isolation block consisting of five wards has been set up at Nishtar Hospital to fight COVID-19, said focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) An eighty-eight bedded isolation block consisting of five wards has been set up at Nishtar Hospital to fight COVID-19, said focal person for Infectious Disease, Dr Irfan Arshad.

Talking to APP on Monday, he informed that an isolation ward has turned into a complete block now to facilitate the viral disease patients.

The block consisted of ward 22, 26,27,28 and 29, he said adding that a separate labour room, operation theatre and ultrasound room has been made functional in ward 26.

Another five rooms of the ward have been allocated for surgical issue of the patients, Dr Irfan stated.

For serious patients of coronavirus, ward no 27 has been fixed along with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) consisting of five rooms and as many ventilators, the focal person said adding that it was a separate ICU other than hospital ICU already working in ward no 8.

Dr Irfan informed that A High Dependency Unit (HDU) of five rooms was also part of ward 27 whereas ten rooms have been allocated for critical patients of the virus.

Ward no 22, 28 and 29 has been reserved for mild corona patients, he said and added that soon a separate Emergency block for COVID-19 patients would start functioning, he concluded.

Recent Stories

Condor airline receives 550 mln euros in German st ..

5 minutes ago

Bank of Japan expands easing measures, cuts growth ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea launches task force handling internationa ..

5 minutes ago

Grandfather kills granddaughter in Sargodha

29 minutes ago

UK PM makes first public appearance after virus ab ..

29 minutes ago

British GP will not take place in front of fans: S ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.