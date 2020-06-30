Nishtar Hospital extending best facilities to COVID patients in Punjab, claims principal NMC

Nishtar Hospital is extending facilities to Coronavirsus patients which are not available anywhere in Punjab, claimed Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Nishtar Hospital is extending facilities to Coronavirsus patients which are not available anywhere in Punjab, claimed Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khan.

Briefing media on the facilities being offered at the health facility at Dr Hayat Zafar auditorium here on Tuesday, he informed that 144 beds are available for global pandemic patients in eight wards of Nishtar hospital.

He stated that a team of doctors treat the patients from day one after developing virus to the recovery adding that Assistant professor level medics were looking after them.

Normally, patients are isolating themselves at their homes whereas they get admitted in case their situation worsens owing to COVID-19, he explained.

As many as 26 corona patients can be treated at dedicated Intensive Care Unit, the principal said and added that they were rising the facilities up to 32 beds.

A ward consisting of 14 beds has been dedicated for Nishtar doctors and other staffers at ward no 1, he concluded.

Nishtar MS, Dr Shahid Bokhari and other senior faculty members were present.