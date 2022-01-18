UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Faces Life-saving Drugs Shortage

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Nishtar Hospital faces life-saving drugs shortage

Nishtar Hospital, the biggest health facility of South Punjab, is facing dearth of life-saving drugs multiplying woes of the patients and their attendants

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Nishtar Hospital, the biggest health facility of South Punjab, is facing dearth of life-saving drugs multiplying woes of the patients and their attendants.

According to Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir, life saving and other medicines would be available with the health facility by next month as an order had been placed with the companies for their bulk supply.

For time being, the drugs are being provided to wards with local purchase, he told APP on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Sajjad Masood said there was no shortage of life saving drugs, while the samples of Dormicum and Dexamethasone injections were with the Drug Testing laboratory (DTL).

All other medicines, syringes and fluids were available in Nishtar Hospital, he added.

However, a source at the hospital told APP on the condition of anonymity that the lifesaving drugs, including injections, tablets etc besides fluids, syringes, had been short for quite some time.

Dormicum, Dexamethasone Norpin, Avil, Heparin.Insulin, antiviral and ICU drugs were not available in different wards, it claimed.

Moreover, the source said other materials including cleanliness, stationery, electrical and mechanical accessories were not in sufficient quantity which had created problems for staffers. Nurses, paramedics and lower employees had to bear the burnt as they faced the patients and attendants directly in addition to medics, it added.

The source maintained that computer rims were not available in hospital's stores and employees were asked to buy themselves for their wards.

The facility of local purchase was not being extended to meet the deficiency, the source added.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab Drugs Buy

Recent Stories

Polish President to Go to Winter Olympics Opening ..

Polish President to Go to Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Office

1 minute ago
 Chairman RAA, President IIU discuss role of varsit ..

Chairman RAA, President IIU discuss role of varsities in promotion of Seerah

1 minute ago
 2020 Petrol crisis: Court extends interim bail of ..

2020 Petrol crisis: Court extends interim bail of accused till Jan 29

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Urges Blinken Not to Replicate Speculation ..

Lavrov Urges Blinken Not to Replicate Speculation About Russia's 'Aggression' - ..

1 minute ago
 Holy Quran to be taught as compulsory subject in ..

Holy Quran to be taught as compulsory subject in schools: Shahram Tarakai

1 minute ago
 Afghan Ambassadors Skip Video Call With Taliban-Ap ..

Afghan Ambassadors Skip Video Call With Taliban-Appointed Foreign Minister - Rep ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.