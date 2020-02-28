UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital Faces Shortage Of PGRs: Pioneer Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Nishtar Hospital, South Punjab biggest health facility, is facing shortage of Post Graduate Doctors (PGRs) in different wards creating problems for the patients pouring in it from various parts of the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Nishtar Hospital, South Punjab biggest health facility, is facing shortage of Post Graduate Doctors (PGRs) in different wards creating problems for the patients pouring in it from various parts of the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Pioneer Unity chief Dr Shahid Rao said that Pediatric medicine, Gyane, Pediatric surgery, medicines, neuro surgery, ENT, Gastroenterology, Pulmonology and other wards were short of PGRs.

He said it was unfair that Lady Wellington Hospital, Lahore had been given 33 seats of PGRs for Gynae department while Nishtar had, unfortunately, got only six seats.

The gynecologist said that they had discussed the issue in length in a meeting besides timely payment of salaries to PGRs, shortage of medicines in the hospital.

This situation had emerged owing to negligence of Nishtar hospital administration, he alleged.

Among others the meeting was attended by Dr Kashif Chishti, Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Syed Aftab Shah, Dr Nusrat Buzdar, Dr Attir Fayyaz, Dr Tahir Malana.

