Nishtar Hospital functioning without regular MS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Nishtar Hospital, South Punjab biggest health facility, has been running without a regular Medical Superintendent (MS) almost one- and-a half year creating troubles for its smooth functioning.

An official source told this news agency on Wednesday that after the transfer of Dr Shahid Bukhari in 2021, four medical superintendents have been looking after its affairs either on acting charge basis or with additional charge.

The source informed that the post of MS was of BPS-20 while two MS of grade-18 were given charge to run its day-to-day matters which resulted in several administrative and financial issues including shortage of medicines and reshuffling of doctors on various positions within the hospital.

" It seems that health authorities are least interested in appointing a regular MS," the source deplored.

Dr Amir Qayyum Khan serving in Nishtar Medical University (NMU) was made MS hardly for two weeks while former Director Accidents & Emergency (A&E) ward, Dr Amjad Khan got the charge twice for three month each term, the source said that he was replaced by Dr Nabeel Saleem who also apportioned for a couple of months.

The situation compounded the problems for staffers, patients and their attended alike, the source stated.

AMS of grade-20 and a number of other doctors of same grade are also working in Nishtar Hospital, but two MS of grade-18 served whereas the post is of grade-20, the source noted.

Dr Amjad Khan Chandio was deputed third time as MS on acting charge basis in May this year again, the source concluded.