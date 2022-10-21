UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Gets Regular MS

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan assumed charge of Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) here on Friday.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical education deputed Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan as Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital on October 20.

A notification to this effect has been issued here.

Prior to new assignment, Dr Khan was serving as MS Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH).

Dr Khan is grade-19 officer and has been working in different capacities in health department.

It merits mentioning here that Nishtar Hospital got regular MS after a gap of over one and a half year as three MS have been serving on additional charge or acting basis during this period.

