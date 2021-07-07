UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital Gets Rs2 Mln Grant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Nishtar Hospital gets Rs2 mln grant

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Amir Dogar Wednesday announced a Rs2 million grant for the road construction and elevator installation at the Nishtar Hospital.

In a meeting with Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood, who called on him, he said NMU and Nishtar Hospital were the institutions of great importance for South Punjab and he was always available to provide his services for their betterment.

Commending Dr Ijaz's services, he said all developmental schemes relating to the Nishtar Hospital would be sanctioned on priority.

Dr Ijaz thanked Dogar for the grant.

More Stories From Pakistan

