Nishtar Hospital gets Rs2 mln grant

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Amir Dogar Wednesday announced a Rs2 million grant for the road construction and elevator installation at the Nishtar Hospital.

In a meeting with Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood, who called on him, he said NMU and Nishtar Hospital were the institutions of great importance for South Punjab and he was always available to provide his services for their betterment.

Commending Dr Ijaz's services, he said all developmental schemes relating to the Nishtar Hospital would be sanctioned on priority.

Dr Ijaz thanked Dogar for the grant.