Nishtar Hospital issues to be addressed on priority: Secretary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that the problems of Nishtar Hospital should be solved on priority basis.

All-out efforts should be made to ensure effective service delivery and supply of medicines so that people can get the best treatment without discrimination.

He informed that Nishtar Hospital is the known health facility in Pakistan and the largest treatment center in South Punjab, where patients poured from South Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People are also provided with medical facilities without discrimination. Such institution shall not be allowed to suffer from non-availability of medicines and other poor management issues in any case.

He said it while presiding over a meeting in his office.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr. Rana Altaf, Deputy Secretary Admin Zahid Mehmood, Medical Superintendent Nishtar Hospital Dr. Rao Amjad Ali Khan, Prof. Dr. Masood Hiraj and others participated in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Ghulam Sagheer Shahid said that keeping in view the needs of Nishtar Hospital an amount of Rs 540 million has been released on the special orders of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid while Rs 400 million has been released to pay other pending liabilities.

MS Dr Rao Amjad Ali Khan said that supply orders have been placed for the purchase of medicines and the consignment of medicines will be received in the next few days.