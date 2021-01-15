UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital Launches IPFT Facility

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Nishtar Hospital launches IPFT facility

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Peadiatric Medicine Department of Nishtar Medial University (NMU) launched Infant Pulmonary Function Test (IPFT) to facilitate masses specially belonging to far-flung areas of South Punjab.

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting VC, Dr Ijaz Masood opened the facility at ward No 19 here on Friday.

A simple but impressive ceremony was organized in this connection, which was attended by Dean Children Complex, Dr Waqar Rabbani, Head of Peadiatric Medicines Children Complex, Dr Mubarak, HoD, NMU Ophthalmology Dept, Dr Rashad Qamar Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz Masood appreciated the role played by Peadiatric Medicines for improvement of health facilities at Nishtar Hospital.

It merits mentioning here that Pulmonary function testing is a series of breathing tests. It measures how well a child's lungs are working. The main test is called Spirometry. During Spirometry, child is asked to breathe into a mouthpiece so a computer can measure how much and how fast air can be blown from child's lungs. Pulmonary function tests do not hurt.

