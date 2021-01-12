Nishtar hospital paramedics end strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Paramedical Staff of Nishtar Hospital called off the strike after successful negotiation with hospital administration on Tuesday.

A delegation of Paramedical staff association held a detailed meeting with Medical Superintentend, Dr Shahid Bokhari informed his office wherein it presented a list of demands.

The MS constituted a two members committee consisting of AMS pharmacy, Dr Abdul Qadir Khan and AMD outdoor, Dr Khalid Masood to resolve the issues faced by them.

President and general secretary of the association are also part of committee.

Meanwhile, he also wrote a letter to provincial secretary health for inclusion of paramedics into COVID-19 honorarium list, said a release issued here.