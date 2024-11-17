Nishtar Hospital probe report finalised

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The inquiry report of a "Fact Finding Committee" into alleged mismanagement of Nishtar Hospital administration and staffers for transmitting HIV into 26 patients through dialysis machines will be presented to the Punjab government on Nov 18.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education, Aman Ullah, told this news agency on Sunday that the inquiry report conducted by a four-member committee had been finalized and it would be presented on Nov 18.

He said that the committee consisted of DG (PHOTA), Dr Shahzad Anwar, Project Director (AIDS Control Programme, Dr Zahid Rafiq, HO D Nephrology Dept, Service Institute of Medical Sciences , Lahore and Deputy Director (Technical), Dr Maria Mumtaz South Punjab.

Replying to a question, the Secretary SHC &ME noted that every inquiry is conducted to fix responsibility on all those who are found involved in it, adding that the Nishtar Hospital case has been treated on the same lines.

Answering another question, Mr Aman stated that whoever was held responsible would face the music.

Meanwhile, sources at Nishtar Hospital disclosed that the inquiry committee had fixed responsibility on MS Dr Kazim Gardezi and Nishtar Medical University head of Nephrology deptt, Dr Ghulam Abbas who is also serving as registrar.

They informed that the record of the patients who contacted HIV has also been tampered, adding that the Punjab Healthcare Commission has also conducted an inquiry separately.

They maintained that doctors and staffers of the dialysis unit had also allegedly showed gross negligence in this connection.

Attempts were made for comments from Nishtar Hospital MS Dr Kazim Gardezi and NMU Head of Nephrology Dept, Dr Ghulam Abbas, but they did not respond.