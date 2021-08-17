Nishtar Hospital raises 50 isolation beds for coronavirus patients

Number of beds for isolation ward raised from 92 to 140 at Nishtar Hospital in wake of current situation of COVID-19 Nishtar Hospital Focal Person for coronovirus, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that exactly 32 beds were vacant while number of ICU beds had also been raised to 72 with 70 functional ventilators

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Number of beds for isolation ward raised from 92 to 140 at Nishtar Hospital in wake of current situation of COVID-19 Nishtar Hospital Focal Person for coronovirus, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Tuesday that exactly 32 beds were vacant while number of ICU beds had also been raised to 72 with 70 functional ventilators.

NMC Principal, Dr Iftikhar Hussain, briefed VC Nishtar Medical University, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, about the beds strength in a specially convened meeting on Corona administration, he maintained.

Dr Ahmed said that Nishtar was ready to serve patients as it has been in last three waves of global pandemic, the focal person concluded.