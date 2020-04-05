Nishtar Hospital receives over 2700 telemedicine calls within 11 days

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Telemedicine Centre established at Nishtar Hospital received over 2700 class including 372 for covid-19 pandemic within 11 days after its establishment.

Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan told APP on Sunday the centre received good response from public in wake of Coronavirus situation wherein they were requested not to visit the health facility for consultation of ailments.

The services available round the clock in three shifts of doctors extends medical consultation for medicines, surgery, ENT, Paeds, Gynaecology, skin, dental and eyes besides viral issues, he informed adding exactly 2745 calls were received from March 24 to April 3.

Sharing details, Dr Kham stated that specialists doctors are also available to serves the masses at the centre in additional to young medics.

The team working for this purpose is enthusiastic and dedicated, he remarked.

From any corner the country, people can call at six Landlines which include 061-4540210, 0614540211, 061-4540212, 061-4540213, 061-4540214 and 061-4540215, NMC principal explained.