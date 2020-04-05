UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nishtar Hospital Receives Over 2700 Telemedicine Calls Within 11 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:50 PM

Nishtar Hospital receives over 2700 telemedicine calls within 11 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Telemedicine Centre established at Nishtar Hospital received over 2700 class including 372 for covid-19 pandemic within 11 days after its establishment.

Nishtar Medical College (NMC) Principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan told APP on Sunday the centre received good response from public in wake of Coronavirus situation wherein they were requested not to visit the health facility for consultation of ailments.

The services available round the clock in three shifts of doctors extends medical consultation for medicines, surgery, ENT, Paeds, Gynaecology, skin, dental and eyes besides viral issues, he informed adding exactly 2745 calls were received from March 24 to April 3.

Sharing details, Dr Kham stated that specialists doctors are also available to serves the masses at the centre in additional to young medics.

The team working for this purpose is enthusiastic and dedicated, he remarked.

From any corner the country, people can call at six Landlines which include 061-4540210, 0614540211, 061-4540212, 061-4540213, 061-4540214 and 061-4540215, NMC principal explained.

Related Topics

Visit Young March April Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.