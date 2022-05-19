UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital Reserves 32 Beds For Gastro Patients

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2022 | 11:35 PM

Nishtar Hospital reserves 32 beds for Gastro patients

Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed ordered to reserve 32 beds for gastro patients in Accident and Emergency (A&E) wards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed ordered to reserve 32 beds for gastro patients in Accident and Emergency (A&E) wards.

The decision has been taken at war footings keeping in view growing number of gastro patients.

Additional doctors and staff nurses have been deputed at the ward for the purpose.

Separately, four beds each at kids emergency wards and ward no 19 and 20 in this connection.

The VC appealed public to pour into Nishtar Hospital in case of gastro symptoms.

