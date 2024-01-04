Nishtar Hospital sets up PSC for curing stroke patients

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Nishtar Hospital Multan has set up Primary Stroke Centre (PSC) to provide round the clock services of intravenous TPA Thrombolytic to stroke patients under the initiative of Provincial Stroke Management Centre, SIMS, Lahore.

Director Accident and Emergency Ward Nishtar Hospital, Dr Muhammad Zahid told APP on Thursday that a two bedded Stroke Bay had been established in the Ward with all the required equipment to take care of stroke patients.

He informed that the Center would start functioning within couple of days after SOPs issued by the Neuro Department of the Hospital, adding that the injection used for stroke cure was very costly which was not available at the moment with them.

He stated that the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department had notified 15 hospitals across the province including Nishtar Hospital, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital and Sheikh Zaid Hospital RY Khan in South Punjab.

Dr Zahid explained that if a patient reported to the health facility within four hours of the stroke, this injection would be very useful for him while internationally, the response time is three hours. He hoped that they would get the injection soon for treatment of South Punjab patients.