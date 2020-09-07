Nishtar hospital to be made role model for other health facilities of South Punjab, says ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that Nishtar hospital, would be made role model for rest of health facility in the region.

He said this during a detailed meeting with CEOs District Health Authorities (DEAs), Director Health Services, Principals, Deans, MS and at NMU staff club here on Monday.

Flanked by Health Secretary South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood, the ACS said he would make Nishtar Hospital being the largest health facility of South Punjab that will lead from the front.

A participant of the meeting told APP that ACS would personally visit the hospitals of South Punjab for checking the performance.

He quoted him saying that he would get all the issues resolved of the heath facilities under his ambit to extend best health facilities to the masses.

Earlier the ACS was briefed about ongoing projects of health sector and problems faced by the officials.