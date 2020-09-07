UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nishtar Hospital To Be Made Role Model For Other Health Facilities Of South Punjab, Says ACS

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

Nishtar hospital to be made role model for other health facilities of South Punjab, says ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that Nishtar hospital, would be made role model for rest of health facility in the region.

He said this during a detailed meeting with CEOs District Health Authorities (DEAs), Director Health Services, Principals, Deans, MS and at NMU staff club here on Monday.

Flanked by Health Secretary South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti and Nishtar Medical University (NMU) acting VC, Dr Ahmad Ijaz Masood, the ACS said he would make Nishtar Hospital being the largest health facility of South Punjab that will lead from the front.

A participant of the meeting told APP that ACS would personally visit the hospitals of South Punjab for checking the performance.

He quoted him saying that he would get all the issues resolved of the heath facilities under his ambit to extend best health facilities to the masses.

Earlier the ACS was briefed about ongoing projects of health sector and problems faced by the officials.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Lead All From Best

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways launches global COVID-19 insurance

6 minutes ago

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

22 minutes ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

1 hour ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

2 hours ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.