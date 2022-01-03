UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Hospital To Conduct Omicron Confirmation Test

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Nishtar Hospital to conduct omicron confirmation test

Secretary Department Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum Monday said that BSL-III at Nishtar Hospital has been provided test kits and other facilities for testing Omicoron variant of Covid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Department Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Tanvir Iqbal Tabassum Monday said that BSL-III at Nishtar Hospital has been provided test kits and other facilities for testing Omicoron variant of Covid.

In a statement issued here, he said that samples of positive cases from South Punjab will be sent to this laboratory to confirmation.

He said that all Chief Executive officers (CEOs) have issued instructions adding in southern Punjab, only single positive case of this varient has been confirmed from Bahawalpur District so far who was in Home Isolation and pretty stable.

Tabassum urged the people that we could get rid of this Corona only by following SOPs issued by the government.

All people must wear masks, maintain social distance as well as complete vaccination are foremost measures to control its outbreak.

He said that all the arrangements have been completed for availability of booster Dose for people having above 30. The dose will be administered to those who have completed 6 months period of the routine vaccination, he concluded.

