Nishtar Hospital Wards Restored To Previous Status After Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 10:47 PM

Nishtar hospital wards restored to previous status after coronavirus

Nishtar hospital administration decided to restore previous status of different wards after rapid decline in number of coronavirus patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Nishtar hospital administration decided to restore previous status of different wards after rapid decline in number of coronavirus patients.

Only 13 patients of novel coronavirus are undertreatment in the Nishtar hospital. The work to restore previous status of different wards has been initiated. During the pandemic, different wards were earmarked for treatment of COVID 19 patients only. The previous status of the wards was decided in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and attended by Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak, VC Nishtar Medical College Dr Professor Ahmed Ejaz Masood, MPAs Tariq Abdullah, Qasim Khan Langah and some other officials of the health facility.

Dr Akhtar Malik lauded the services of doctors against coronavirus. He paid rich tribute to Dr Mustufa Kamal Pasha, Dr Muzammal and Dr Farzana for sacrificing their lives to treat coronavirus patients. Malik hoped that the province would be coronavirus free very soon. He disclosed that the government decided to offer civil awards to health professionals for the remarkable services against COVID 19. The meeting participants informed the minister about shortage of teachers in the Nishtar Medical College.

