Nishtar Hospital's Abandoned Bodies: PMA Demands Restoration Of Doctors

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Pakistan Medical Association (PMSA) Multan on Thursday demanded the higher authorities enforce recommendations of an inquiry committee issued in the wake of a probe into the matter pertaining to corpses found lying unattended on the roof of Nishtar Hospital last year, demanding restoration of two doctors who were suspended since then

Addressing a press conference outside the anatomy department of Nishtar Medical Institutions Multan, the president of PMA Multan Prof Dr Masud Ur Rauf Haraj said that recommendations of the inquiry committee included the provision of land for the burial of unclaimed bodies but no funding was made available for implementation of SOPs recommended by the committee.

He claimed that the burial of bodies was the responsibility of the police but doctors were held responsible and two senior doctors including Dr Seerat and Dr Wahab were facing suspension for the last nine months.

He demanded that recommendations which also included SOPs prescribed by the inquiry committee be enforced and suspended doctors be reinstated.

Other PMA Multan office bearers including Dr. Rana Khawar, Dr. Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr. Zulqarnain Haidar, Dr. Murtaza Baloch, Dr. Waqar Niazi, Dr. Imran Haidar Qaisarani, Dr Khurram Malik, Dr Mazhar Rasool and others were also present on the occasion.

