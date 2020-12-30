UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Hospital's Stolen Medicines Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Security team of Nishtar Hospital recovered stolen medicines during general hold up from surrounding areas of Accident&Emergency (A&E) ward here on Wednesday.

Led by Chief Security officer Nishtar Medical University Chief,Capt (rtd), Sabahat Sher Khan, the general hold up was conducted after a video went viral wherein an employee of Nishtar hospital can be seen with stolen medicines.

A spokesperson for NMU said a hole was made in rear wall of A&E ward from where the stolen medicines were being dispatched adding that the security team traced it during the operation.

It also found some medicines from oven installed in Emergency ward canteen besides garbage area, he informed adding that the hole was covered soon after the operation.

He maintained that after the startling disclosures, Nishtar Hospital administration had ordered pharmacies staff of Emergency ward and Labour Room to keep record of medicines update specially that of local purchase.

More Stories From Pakistan

