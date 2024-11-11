Open Menu

Nishtar Hospitals To Have Shuttle Bus Service

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Nishtar hospitals to have shuttle bus service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A shuttle bus service between Nishtar Hospital-I and Nishtar Hospital-II

would be launched from November 13, to facilitate doctors and

paramedical staff, besides patients and their attendants.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani,

would inaugurate the bus service and initially, ten buses would be

operated.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over

by Additional Chief Secretary South Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Additional

Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and Manager Punjab Mass

Transit Authority Multan, Muhammad Yaseen attended the meeting.

Rabbani said the waiting areas would be built at bus stops outside

both hospitals.

He asked the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to expedite the purchase

of electric buses. He said the Punjab government was gradually

implementing a plan to introduce electric buses in major cities.

During a briefing, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Multan Manager

Muhammad Ilyas disclosed that approval had been granted to purchase

69 electric buses for Multan city, with the procurement process set to

begin soon.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab November From

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan