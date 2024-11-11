Nishtar hospitals to have shuttle bus service

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A shuttle bus service between Nishtar Hospital-I and Nishtar Hospital-II

would be launched from November 13, to facilitate doctors and

paramedical staff, besides patients and their attendants.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani,

would inaugurate the bus service and initially, ten buses would be

operated.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over

by Additional Chief Secretary South Fuad Hashim Rabbani. Additional

Secretary Muhammad Farooq Dogar and Manager Punjab Mass

Transit Authority Multan, Muhammad Yaseen attended the meeting.

Rabbani said the waiting areas would be built at bus stops outside

both hospitals.

He asked the Punjab Mass Transit Authority to expedite the purchase

of electric buses. He said the Punjab government was gradually

implementing a plan to introduce electric buses in major cities.

During a briefing, Punjab Mass Transit Authority Multan Manager

Muhammad Ilyas disclosed that approval had been granted to purchase

69 electric buses for Multan city, with the procurement process set to

begin soon.