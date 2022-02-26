Nishtar-II hospital project gift by Pb govt for South Punjab people: DC

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar gave a gift of mega project in the form of Nishtar-II hospital to the people of South Punjab especially Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan on Saturday said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar gave a gift of mega project in the form of Nishtar-II hospital to the people of South Punjab especially Multan.

He said that work was continued with rapid pace on the project concerned in order to reduce the pressure of patients at Nishtar hospital.

He expressed these views while inspecting the progress over Nishtar-II hospital project here. The deputy commissioner also inspected the emergency building and ground floor.

The IDAP Project Director also gave a briefing.

The deputy commissioner said the Punjab government has released billions of rupee for health projects in the city of Saints so that the health facilities could be provided to citizens at their doorsteps.

He further said that residences of doctors and modern construction requirements have also been included. The Nishtar II project will be further expanded in the future and there is also scope to add new blocks, he added.

IDAP officials informed that the project would be completed within given time period and purchase of medical machinery and other technical equipment has also been started in this regard.