Nishtar II Hospital Project To Be Completed By Next Year

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Nishtar II hospital project to be completed by next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The work on Nishtar II hospital a mega health project of the province was in progress with rapid pace as Rs 4.90 billion funds to be spent on first phase of 500 bedded hospital.

The hospital project is consisted on 58 acres land while Rs 1.20 billion have been spent on the project so far.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad paid visit to Nishtar II hospital to review the work progress here on Friday.

He said that the project will be completed by June 2022.

Medical university and nursing college will be built in the third phase of the project.

The Nishtar II hospital is an excellent project of the provincial government and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wished early completion of the project.

Mr Ali said that the health facilities would be available to people of South Punjab besides this adjacent districts of three provinces.

The burden of patients on Nishtar hospital will also be reduced through completion of this project as it was situated in the mid of South Punjab.

The another old demand of the people of this area will also be fulfilled with establishment of medical university.

Project Director Muhammad Asif briefied that the master plan of the project was made by keeping in view the future demands.

The emergency ward of the Nishtar II hospital would be consisted on 120 beds while 12 latest operation theatres were being built.

The services of 2224 staff including doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff will be taken for the hospital.

The machinery will be purchased in the second phase while medical university and nursing college will be built in the third phase.

There was no shortage of funds and the project will be completed within given time period.

