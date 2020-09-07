UrduPoint.com
Nishtar -II OPD To Go Functional By June Next Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:23 PM

Nishtar -II OPD to go functional by June next year

Newly appointed commissioner, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Out Patients Department (OPD) of 1000 bedded Nishtar-II would go functional by June next year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly appointed commissioner, Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that Out Patients Department (OPD) of 1000 bedded Nishtar-II would go functional by June next year.

During a surprise visit to site of the project, the Commissioner informed that in first phase 500 beds were being installed with a estimated cost of over Rs four billion (bln) while Rs nine billion would be spent on the project .

In current fiscal year Rs one billion has been earmarked in Annual Development Programme(ADP) for Nishtar-II, he said and added that Rs two -and-a-half billion were released in last FY.

Focal person for Nishtar-II Dr Ijaz Masood while briefing stated that boundary walls were under construction adding that foundation has been laid down.

Rs two and a half billion has been handed over to IDP, he said and added that 500 beds were being installed besides residential block in first phase.

Director Development, Waqas Khakwani was also present on the occasion.

