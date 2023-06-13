UrduPoint.com

Nishtar-II To Be Made Fully Operative By Sept This Year: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi announced on Tuesday that Nishtar-II would be made operative by Sept with 100 per cent staff this year and termed it a dire need of the hour for masses of Multan and its adjoining areas.  Talking to the media after inspecting different sections of the project, he stated that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would be invited to open the health facility as he had performed its groundbreaking ceremony too as CM Punjab.

He informed no staff would be deputed at Nishtar-II from Nishtar Hospital, adding that Punjab government would allocate funds in the budget for ongoing health projects of Multan.

The CM maintained that the Extension of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Institute of  Cardiology would also be made functional by next month and added that a new emergency Children Complex would be constructed with the help of philanthropists soon.

Earlier, Naqvi went to different sections of the under-construction health facility including OPD, Pharmacy, Laboratory and Ultrasound. Project Director IDAP,  briefed the CM about the Nishtar-II project.

Provincial ministers Amir Meer, Azfar Nasir, ACS South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Khattak, RPO, Sohail Chaudhary and other officials were accompanying the CM.  Later, he inspected the CPEIC extension of the Emergency block beside other departments of the hospital.     The CM ordered to make emergency operative within the stipulated time at all costs. He spoke to patients and knew their well-being and examined the waiting area for the attendants and directed them to improve the facilities. Separately, he inaugurated the newly built Nishtar Inn and checked the facilities being extended for people.

He directed the department concerned to install air conditioners and keep them functional round the clock.

It worth mentioning here that the three-story inn has been constructed with over Rs 90 million which can accommodate 60 males and 32 females in its 10 halls.

The attendants staying there would be served breakfast and dinner. It has 20 lavatories besides separate dining rooms and a kitchen for men and women.

