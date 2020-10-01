UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Institute Of Dentistry Launches Evening Shift

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:13 PM

Nishtar Institute of Dentistry launches evening shift

Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) launched evening shift which is the first public dental hospital across Punjab to work in double shifts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Nishtar Institute of Dentistry (NID) launched evening shift which is the first public dental hospital across Punjab to work in double shifts.

Secretary Health South Punjab, Ajmal Bhatti, opened the second shift here on Thursday.

The NID will offer root canal, filling and teeth pulling in first phase while other services will be made available in next phase.

NMU acting Vice Chancellor, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, Principal NID Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, Vice Principal Dr Amjad Bari, Dr Masood Hiraj and a large number of health officials attended the ceremony.

It merits mentioning here that the shift will benefit working people who are unable to get treatment for their teeth problems in morning timings due to their office hours.

The health facility is already offering teeth cure at low rates in public sector.

