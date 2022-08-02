Nishtar Medical University admin vows to improve education quality

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf to discuss standard of education being imparted by it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf to discuss standard of education being imparted by it.

The meeting held at NMU Medical Education Department was attended by Dr. Umer Farooq, Dr. Shahid Rao, Dr. Khalid Chishti and other faculty members.

Dr.

Umer Farooq presented performance reports of different departments to Vice Chancellor.

The meeting deliberated over various steps to improve quality of education in the varsity and for betterment of the QEC.

Later, Dr. Atlaf also visited Department of Anatomy wherein Chairman Dr. Shafiq Ullah Chaudhary briefed him in length about it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.