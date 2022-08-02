UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Medical University Admin Vows To Improve Education Quality

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Nishtar Medical University admin vows to improve education quality

Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf to discuss standard of education being imparted by it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of Nishtar Medical University (NMU) met under the chairmanship of VC Dr. Rana Altaf to discuss standard of education being imparted by it.

The meeting held at NMU Medical Education Department was attended by Dr. Umer Farooq, Dr. Shahid Rao, Dr. Khalid Chishti and other faculty members.

Dr.

Umer Farooq presented performance reports of different departments to Vice Chancellor.

The meeting deliberated over various steps to improve quality of education in the varsity and for betterment of the QEC.

Later, Dr. Atlaf also visited Department of Anatomy wherein Chairman Dr. Shafiq Ullah Chaudhary briefed him in length about it, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Education

Recent Stories

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power s ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies power shut down programme

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly speaker refers five private memb ..

National Assembly speaker refers five private member bills to concerned standing ..

2 minutes ago
 Bugti express condolence over Military helicopter ..

Bugti express condolence over Military helicopter crash

2 minutes ago
 PSCA monitors security arrangements for Muharram

PSCA monitors security arrangements for Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks PTI to remove Registrar ..

Islamabad High Court asks PTI to remove Registrar Office's objections

8 minutes ago
 England recall Robinson for first two South Africa ..

England recall Robinson for first two South Africa Tests

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.