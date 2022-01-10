UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Medical University Finalizes Arrangements For First Ever MBBS, BDS Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) finalized arrangements for fist ever examination of MBBS and BDS since elevation of medical college as university three years back

VC, Dr Rana Altaf, visited Examinations Department and Department of Medical Education to review arrangements in this connection here on Monday.

The examination will be conducted by end of the current month.

He directed to ensure fair and transparent examinations in every possible way and also pointed out to ensure availability of basic facilities for students in centers.

The VC added that in view of the possible spread of Corona epidemic, SOPs would also be implemented.

Later, Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed chaired a meeting of the Ethical Review Committee at medical education deptt.

The meeting was attended by Director Medical Education Dr. Rashid Qamar Rao, Prof. Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, Dr. Masood Hiraj, Dr. Zahra Nazish and other members of Nishtar Research Committee and doctors wishing to work on various research projects. The meeting discussed in detail the various research projects and reviewed the ethical aspects and made recommendations for the approval of most of these projects.

