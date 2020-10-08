UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Medical University, GSSH Mark World Sight Day

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) arranged awareness walk and cake cutting ceremony separately to mark world Sight Day here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) and Govt Shehbaz Sharif Hospital (GSSH) arranged awareness walk and cake cutting ceremony separately to mark world Sight Day here on Thursday.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedics participated in the walk.

Led by NUM Acting VC, Dr Ahmed Ijaz Masood, the walk began from administration block of Nishtar and culminated at clock tower via Nishtar Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ijaz informed that the day is observed to sensitize people of causes of blindness.

He stated that many disease of eyes could be cured by timely treatment.

NMU Head of Opthomolgy deptt, Dr Rashad Qamar Rao, Dr Masood Hiraj, Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Huma Quddusi were present.

Meanwhile, GSSH administration organized cake cutting ceremony to mark the day.

MS GSSH Dr Amjad Rao Ahmed shed light on causes of eyes problems.

A good number of doctors, nurses and paramedics attended the ceremony.

