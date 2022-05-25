Nishtar Medical University holds training session for gynecologists, midwives

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Wednesday organized a day long training session about mother and child healthcare under auspices Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Multan chapter here.

A large number of gynecologists, midwives and nurses hailing from South Punjab attended the training session.

It was aimed at imparting training on regency related complications, critical care management and other issues.

NMU head of Gynecologist Dept, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani delivered a comprehensive lecture on critical care management.

Dr Shahid Rao, Dr Huma Qudoosi, Dr Shahida Perveen, Dr Rabia Rehman, Dr Shazia Shafiq and others spoke on different topics.

NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed was Chief guest of the session.

Later, shields were disbursed among participants and organizers.