Nishtar Medical University Multan Celebrates Independence Day

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 seconds ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:08 PM

Nishtar Medical University Multan celebrates Independence Day

Vice –Chancellor Prof Dr. Ahmad Ijaz Masood hoisted flag at the University campus to pay tribute all those who sacrificed for Pakistan.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2020) Nishtar Medical University Multan (NMUM) celebrated Independence on Friday.

NMUM Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ahmad Ijaz Masood hoisted flag at the university while other senior officials including Principal Prof Iftikhar Hussain Khan, Registrar Prof Waqai Rabani, MS Dr. Shahid Bukhari, HBL area manager Rana Kashif Mahmood,, Ex-MS Dr. Aashiq Malik, Director Admin Dr. Tariq Jamil, AMS Dr. Tahir Rasheed, Principal Nursing College were Nursing Superintendent.

Prayers are being offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. National flag is hoisting at all important public and private buildings.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremonies at President House Islamabad, and provincial, divisional and district headquarters throughout the country.

Public and private buildings as well as streets, bazaars and markets have been profusely illuminated and decorated with National flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters.

Radio Pakistan has also prepared comprehensive programmes to celebrate the day.

Tech giant Google, following its tradition, today marked Pakistan's Independence Day by dedicating a doodle on its homepage.

The doodle is green in colour and shows the historic Khojak Tunnel Balochistan.

In the past, Google's doodles have drawn inspiration from the Lahore Fort, Khyber Pass and the Indus Valley Civilization.

