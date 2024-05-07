Open Menu

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Arranges Walk On World Asthma Day

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:33 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Department of Pulmonology Tuesday held a seminar and awareness walk in connection with World Asthma Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Department of Pulmonology Tuesday held a seminar and awareness walk in connection with World Asthma Day.

The awareness walk led by the head of the Pulmonology Department, Dr. Azam Mushtaq, other participants included Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Wasim Riaz Goraya, Dr Humayun Ghulam Murtaza, and Dr Sarmad Naqvi, along with , nurses, and students of the university.

Participants were carrying placards inscribed with the causes, symptoms, treatment, and preventive measures of the disease. Experts advised immediate consultation with a qualified doctor upon manifestation of symptoms to prevent complications.

They emphasized the importance of regular medication adherence to control the disease. They stated that asthma is a treatable disease, and with proper treatment, patients can lead a normal life.

Related Topics

World Doctor Lead

Recent Stories

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

37 minutes ago
 KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years ..

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transf ..

Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to be transformed through precision farmin ..

14 seconds ago
 ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Com ..

ISSI holds second round of dialogue with ASEAN Committee in Islamabad

16 seconds ago
 ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinna ..

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 10 accused in Jinnah House attack case

18 seconds ago
 Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing ca ..

Project to lay new canal, rehabilitate existing canal to help solve water proble ..

20 seconds ago
PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentar ..

PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advo ..

48 minutes ago
 National workshop on method, metric gaps in measur ..

National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation ..

48 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

48 minutes ago
 Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to s ..

Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation

48 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches skills imparting training program ..

KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme

48 minutes ago
 Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Ch ..

Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan