Nishtar Medical University (NMU) arranges walk on World Asthma Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Department of Pulmonology Tuesday held a seminar and awareness walk in connection with World Asthma Day.

The awareness walk led by the head of the Pulmonology Department, Dr. Azam Mushtaq, other participants included Dr Imran Sharif, Dr Wasim Riaz Goraya, Dr Humayun Ghulam Murtaza, and Dr Sarmad Naqvi, along with , nurses, and students of the university.

Participants were carrying placards inscribed with the causes, symptoms, treatment, and preventive measures of the disease. Experts advised immediate consultation with a qualified doctor upon manifestation of symptoms to prevent complications.

They emphasized the importance of regular medication adherence to control the disease. They stated that asthma is a treatable disease, and with proper treatment, patients can lead a normal life.