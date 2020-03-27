Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha advises doctors, paramedics to care for families by following dress protocols

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha advised doctors to care for their families too by following dress codes at workplace.

In a video message, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha urged medics, nurses and paramedics to change their dress which they wear from home at hospital before treatment of patients to save it from germs.

"When we come from our homes by wearing neat and clean dress, it is germs free, but there are chances of germs at it when we return after performing duties.

We step into it without bothering germs which could be harmful to our families." He said that doctors should first change dress before their professional duties adding that apparently doctors, nurses and paramedics were serving the country and the nation, but they could pose threat to their families.

After switching off the duty, hands should be washed thoroughly as well, he recommended.

Go to homes after changing work place clothes to save our families from germs, the VC suggested.