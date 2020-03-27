UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha Advises Doctors, Paramedics To Care For Families By Following Dress Protocols

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:18 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha advises doctors, paramedics to care for families by following dress protocols

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha advised doctors to care for their families too by following dress codes at workplace

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha advised doctors to care for their families too by following dress codes at workplace.

In a video message, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha urged medics, nurses and paramedics to change their dress which they wear from home at hospital before treatment of patients to save it from germs.

"When we come from our homes by wearing neat and clean dress, it is germs free, but there are chances of germs at it when we return after performing duties.

We step into it without bothering germs which could be harmful to our families." He said that doctors should first change dress before their professional duties adding that apparently doctors, nurses and paramedics were serving the country and the nation, but they could pose threat to their families.

After switching off the duty, hands should be washed thoroughly as well, he recommended.

Go to homes after changing work place clothes to save our families from germs, the VC suggested.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Plan afoot to add 13 MAF to water storage by 2030

2 minutes ago

New Test System to Detect Russians Immune to COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Space Agency Says Will Change 2020 Launch ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, five hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

1500 daily wagers to get special guzara allowance

5 minutes ago

Administration take all-out measures to safeguard ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.