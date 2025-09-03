Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC Visits Flood Relief Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:15 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Prof Dr Mehnaz Khakwani on Wednesday visited a flood relief camp established by Nishtar Hospital in Qasim Bela here.
During the visit, she inspected arrangements for people displaced by the floods and met patients receiving medical treatment at the camp.
Dr Khakwani listened to their concerns and assured them of continued support.
She instructed medical staff to make full use of available resources to guarantee uninterrupted healthcare services and pledged her complete cooperation in the ongoing relief efforts.
