Nishtar Medical University Organises Two-day Neonatal Symposium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:19 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Paediatrics department of the Nishtar Medical University (NMU) will organise a two-day symposium on Neonatology, a specialty of children that consists of medical care of infants from Nov 29 (Friday) Dr Irfan Waheed, a known medics of the Children Hospital Lahore, along with team will train doctors and nurses of South Punjab during the symposium.

Symposium Coordinator Dr Nusrat Buzdar said that an expert from Germany would deliver online lecture which had been arranged at Assembly Hall of the NMU.

He said that a meeting chaired by Dr Fauzia Zafar was held at Paeds Medicines Department today wherein arrangements were finalised for the symposium.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Fouzia said that the symposium would help to organised a healthcare system, adding that paeditricains and gynaecologist and obstruction would get training in it.

Senior Paediatrician Dr Sajid Akhtar said the symposium would help reduce neonatal complications and their death ratio.

Pakistan

