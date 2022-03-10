UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Medical University Organizes Walk On World Kidney Day

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Nishtar Medical University organizes walk on World Kidney Day

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) held an awareness walk in connection with World Kidney Day, aimed at raising awareness about kidney disease and its prevention

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) held an awareness walk in connection with World Kidney Day, aimed at raising awareness about kidney disease and its prevention.

Led by NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed, the walk was organized by the Department of Urology and Nephrology and was attended by senior faculty members including Dr Ejaz Masood, Dr Qadeer Chaudhary, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Ghulam Abbas, Dr Zahra Nazish,Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada, nurses, paramedics and others.

It began from Nishtar administration block and culminated at the Nishtar Tower.

The participants were carrying placards with awareness messages on the causes and prevention of kidney disease.

Medical experts say that water should be used as much as possible to prevent kidney disease so that the components that cause kidney stones can be eliminated, avoid obesity, and avoid smoking and self-medication.

Addressing the participants Dr. Rana Altaf Ahmed said that kidney is one of the important organs of our body and it is very important to take care of its health.

Everyone should make maximum use of water especially in hot areas like South Punjab he said and added that in order to control blood pressure and sugar, get regular check-ups from doctor to avoid kidney diseases and for timely diagnosis in case of any disease.

Meanwhile, walk was also arranged by Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases (MIKD) to sensitize public on renal diseases and its cure.

Earlier, a seminar was organized besides a friendly cricket match and dialysis patients and hospital staff.

