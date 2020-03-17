UrduPoint.com
Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor Advises Public Not To Visit Hospitals Unnecessarily For Corona Check Up

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha on Tuesday advised the people having no symptoms for coronavirus not to visit hospitals unnecessarily

Talking to APP Mustafa Kamal Pasha informed that masses were pouring in Nishtar hospital for check up good for nothing with no symptoms of coronavirus at all.

" We have made a performa with some questions for the public who is visiting the health facility today. If two answers out of four questions are affirmative about travel history and fever and cough, the person will be recommended for further tests." he explained.

He stated that corona bay at Nishtar hospital has been working adding that every doctor at Accidents & Emergency (A&E) ward would be provided with dedicated dress from tomorrow.

To a question, NMU VC replied that demand of masks and other necessary material were not available even in most developed countries, what to talk about developing countries like Pakistan.

Answering another question, Dr Pasha said that ward no 26 was an isolation for suspected cases of coronavirus where twenty rooms have two beds.

The situation at Punjab level regarding corona was better than other provinces and government had made good arrangement to tackle the virus.

