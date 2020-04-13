Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor negates 50 doctors test positive for COVID-19

Brushing aside rumors of fifty doctors positive cases for COVID-19, VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said only 12 medics besides six paramedics were tested positive

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Brushing aside rumors of fifty doctors positive cases for COVID-19, VC Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha said only 12 medics besides six paramedics were tested positive.

Speaking at a presser on Monday at Committee room, NMU Vice Chancellor Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha rejected the story saying that about doctors got panicked and 113 medics applied for getting them tested for Coronovirus when 12 of their colleagues tested positive for the virus.

" If you conduct test of 100 people for corona moving on roads, 50 of them might go positive, but their results would be negative after fourteen days, " he clarified.

Only two out of 96 doctors were tested positive when their test was conduct, he informed adding that Nishtar had sufficient quality of safety kids and it would receive more kits from Federal government within a couple of days.

"It is an incorrect notion that NMU was short of safety kits and PPEs. We have 500 kits with us at the moments and more to reach us within a couple of days," Dr Pasha maintained.

" We had received around 3,000 kits from government whereas we have placed an order for another 10,000 kits, he disclosed.

Nishtar is working on two PCR machines simultaneously, The VC said adding that the hospital had conducted 2500 tests so far.

He confirmed that a patient, who was hospitalized for kidney and heart issues, died of Cornovirsus adding that he suffered virus as an additional disease and cause of his death was his renal and cardiac complications.

Later, Dr Pasha said, doctors treating him feared that they might have caught cornovirsus.

The VC said that they could shift all equipment of health facility to Pak Italian Modern Burn Unit if need arises.