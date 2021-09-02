Nishtar Medical University Vice Chancellor visits Nephrology deptt

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad visited Nephrology ward to review the facilities being extended to patients at Dialysis Unit here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Vice Chancellor, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad visited Nephrology ward to review the facilities being extended to patients at Dialysis Unit here on Thursday.

He asked about the well being of the patients besides, the problems being faced by them during treatment.

The VC directed the staff on duty to take good care of the patients and ensured them of all resources of requirement.

Nishtar Hospital ICU deptt Associate Prof Dr Nadeem Khan accompanied the VC.