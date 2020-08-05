Nishtar Medical University writes to UHS for registration of new courses

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood wrote to University of Health Sciences for registration of MD and MS courses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood wrote to University of Health Sciences for registration of MD and MS courses.

A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association met the VC in this connection at his office, said a release issued on Wednesday.

Led by PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj, the delegation apprised him of the problems faced by Post Graduate doctors.

The VC ensured that the issues of the doctors would be received.

He informed that he had written a letter to UHS for registration of MD and MS courses.