UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nishtar Medical University Writes To UHS For Registration Of New Courses

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:29 PM

Nishtar Medical University writes to UHS for registration of new courses

Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood wrote to University of Health Sciences for registration of MD and MS courses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ijaz Masood wrote to University of Health Sciences for registration of MD and MS courses.

A delegation of Pakistan Medical Association met the VC in this connection at his office, said a release issued on Wednesday.

Led by PMA president, Dr Masood Hiraj, the delegation apprised him of the problems faced by Post Graduate doctors.

The VC ensured that the issues of the doctors would be received.

He informed that he had written a letter to UHS for registration of MD and MS courses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post

Recent Stories

MoHAP exempts volunteers of the COVID-19 inactivat ..

33 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 43,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews KHDA&#039;s preparatio ..

2 hours ago

Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tol ..

3 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak applauds graduates at ..

3 hours ago

Samsung Unveils Five New Power Devices in the Gala ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.