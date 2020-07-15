Nishtar Medical University’s VC Dr. Mustafa Pasha succumbs to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

Dr. Mustafa Pasha was top surgeon in the country who admitted to Cardiology Hospital few days ago but could not survive.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2020) Popular surgeon and Vice Chancellor (VC) of Nishtar Medical University Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha passed away due to Coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Dr. Pasha was admitted to Cardiology hospital for the past few days and was on ventilator. Nishtar Medical College Principal Dr. Iftikhar confirmed his death. Dr.

Pasha was declared Coronavirus patient on June 14.

The medical fraternity, close friends and family members said that his death was an irreparable loss.

As many as more than 2,165 cases of coronavirus were reported while 67 people lost their lives to the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 172,810 patients were recovered from the disease, while the country was still witnessing a consistent rise in the COVID-19 cases.