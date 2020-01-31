Nishter Hall reverberated with melodious voices by famous Pashto singers to celebrate "Makham Ghazal Ghazal" (Songs evening)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Nishter Hall reverberated with melodious voices by famous Pashto singers to celebrate "Makham Ghazal Ghazal" (Songs evening).

Comparers Shazma Halim and Adil Yousafzai started the program with words related to Pashtun culture and paid thanks to Culture Directorate for organizing such a good gathering.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was the Chief Guest while Secretary Culture Khushal Khan, renowned poets Professor Abbasin Yousafzai, Laiq Zada Laiq, Zubair Hasrat and others were also present on the occasion.

The program kicked off when singer Mina Gul started song 'Baran' (rain) of Baba e Ghazal late Hamza Shinwari.

Hundreds of audiences enjoyed Sarfaraz when he started poetry of Rehmat Shah Sayel and clapped for his performance.

Taking the place, famous singer Karan Khan introduced the musicians first and then enthralled the audience sitting in the hall. Audience listened him and fully enjoyed his three items including philosophy item of late Khushal Khan Khattak.

The comparers invited Speaker Mushtaq Ghani when he was in hurry to leave the hall. Mushtaq Ghani in his remarks appreciated Culture Directorate for arranging such a good gathering.

He said that he fully enjoyed the program despite he did not know Pashto. He told some poetry of Pashto and laughed that he did not know about its meaning.

Mushtaq Ghani said "Arranging of the program is the evidence of restoration of peace in province". He said terrorism was at peak but today everyone is happy and enjoying musical shows so all the credit goes to Pakistan Army and PTI.

He said," it is responsibility of every citizen to work for the development of country and prosperity of nation".

He directed Culture Department to hold such programs in Abbotabad, Chitral and DI Khan to promote culture of one another.

Singers Fayaz Khweshgi, Dilraj, Hashmat Sahar, Sardar Ali Banochi and Raj Wali also performed and the audience enjoyed their items. People along with their families enjoyed the program and applauded their performance.

Director Culture Shama Niamat in closing remarks thanked all the audience and said,"Today she is very happy that Pashtuns are following their culture".

She said that she observed all the program and get the consequence that the audience were fully enjoying program and assured that the Directorate would arrange more programs in future.