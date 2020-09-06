NIT digitally transforms 38 out of 40 ministries nationwide with E-Office suite

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :National Information Technology (NIT) digitally transformed 38 out of 40 ministries with E-Office suite for improving internal efficiencies in the government offices.

Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan in partnership with Wateen tel laid 1435 km optic fiber cable and connected 14 tehsils and towns of Balochistan, Punjab providing Hi-speed broadband access in districts of Kalat, Kharan,Washuk, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Kech, Bahawalnagar, Layyah and Khushab, the Ministry of IT and Telecom said on its official twitter account.

With the high speed and reliability of internet offered by a fiber optic connection, rural populations could enjoy the same benefits urban areas reap with reliable access – from increased economic growth to more educational opportunities to easier access to healthcare.