NITB Chief Briefs On Digitalization Of PM 'Kamyab Jawan Program'

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:44 PM

NITB chief briefs on digitalization of PM 'Kamyab Jawan Program'

Chief Executive Officer of National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah on Thursday briefed the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on the digitalization of Prime Minister 'Kamyab Jawan Program' (PMKJP)

Chief Executive NITB, Shabahat Ali Shah made a presentation in the Ministry regarding e-office application suite and Central Data Statistical System for PM Kamyab Jawan Program (PMKJP), said a press release issued by Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

CEO, NITB, senior officers of Planning and representatives from Kamyab Jawan Program attended the meeting.

While CEO NITB briefed the Minister on the various e-Office Components, Compliance to GoP Rules of business, Implementation Status, Project Issues and its proposed future actions.

He said that NITB is providing services to all 40 Ministries and Divisions and 107 government departments for the e-office system.

NITB also presented the Central Data Statistical System for PM Kamyab Jawan Program CEO NITB.

It was informed that this dashboard will be accessible to the general public of Pakistan and will hugely facilitate the youth related initiatives of the government by bringing together the skilled youth and the opportunities for them under various programs.

Asad Umar said that the overwhelmingly youth population is a huge potential that needs to be adequately tapped and utilized.

He said that the application once launched would go a long way in achieving that objective.

He appreciated the efforts of NITB and assured maximum support for the initiatives undertaken for engaging youth in the country.

